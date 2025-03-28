Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

JLL stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.59. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

