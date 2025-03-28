Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.