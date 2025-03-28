Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
