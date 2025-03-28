XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $158.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.37.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Up 1.8 %

XPO stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. XPO has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.