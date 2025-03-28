Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

EPAC stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.18. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

