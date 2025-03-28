iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,055 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $133.83 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

