Kawa Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,627,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,713,000. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up 39.9% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after buying an additional 1,459,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE BDN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $779.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

