GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 15.9% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.87 ($0.06). Approximately 20,789,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 759% from the average daily volume of 2,421,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £8.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

