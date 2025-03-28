Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,542,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,157.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,598,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after purchasing an additional 929,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.