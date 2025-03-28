Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,529,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,078 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 104,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $53.98 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

