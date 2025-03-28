Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 637,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prosus Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 382,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Prosus has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

