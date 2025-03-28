Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $452,300.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,802,447 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,677.81. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $6,113,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $5,866,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $7,326,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $6,952,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $40.51. 3,010,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,262. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -270.07 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

