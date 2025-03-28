International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $9.24 during trading on Friday. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.