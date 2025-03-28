International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $9.24 during trading on Friday. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

