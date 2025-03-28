Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Has $900,000 Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,753,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $92,345,000. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 1,042,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 20,215.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 994,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 989,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $47.56 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.