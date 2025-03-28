Sei Investments Co. Has $17.63 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 711,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,278 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

