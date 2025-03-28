Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Declines By 86.1%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the February 28th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 152,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,639. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

