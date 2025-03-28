Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 14.9% increase from Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. 146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.
About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF
