T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.74% of T Stamp worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDAI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. T Stamp has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

