Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 149,826,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 58,843,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
