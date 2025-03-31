trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,236 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.41% of trivago as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.73 on Monday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a P/E ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

