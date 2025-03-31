Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Top Wealth Group Trading Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:TWG opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Top Wealth Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Get Top Wealth Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Wealth Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Top Wealth Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.