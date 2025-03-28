SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stake Raised by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
SJW Group Stock Performance
Shares of SJW stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.
SJW Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
SJW Group Profile
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SJW Group
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.