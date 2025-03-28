SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stake Raised by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

