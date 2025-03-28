Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $545,000 in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWLD. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,499,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 8.1 %

BATS:DWLD opened at $38.80 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

