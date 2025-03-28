EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 277.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 450,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after acquiring an additional 677,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRWD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

