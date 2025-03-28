Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 8,150.0% in March

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 8,150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Snam Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNMRY stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Snam has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Snam Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.16. Snam’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

