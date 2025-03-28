Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 20,304 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total value of C$3,287,014.56.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$3,444,896.43.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$164.24 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$131.57 and a 52-week high of C$180.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

