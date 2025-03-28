Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 20,304 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total value of C$3,287,014.56.
David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$3,444,896.43.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE RY opened at C$164.24 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$131.57 and a 52-week high of C$180.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on RY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.67.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
