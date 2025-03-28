Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in International Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 2,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,257,000 after buying an additional 81,386 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 905,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

