Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,000 shares, a growth of 15,180.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,389.1 days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

Shares of GNGYF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

About Guangshen Railway

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.