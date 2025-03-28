Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,000 shares, a growth of 15,180.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,389.1 days.
Guangshen Railway Stock Performance
Shares of GNGYF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About Guangshen Railway
