Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mobivity Trading Up 0.4 %

Mobivity stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

