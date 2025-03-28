Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mobivity Trading Up 0.4 %
Mobivity stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
Mobivity Company Profile
