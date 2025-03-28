Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 87,230 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FA. FMR LLC grew its position in First Advantage by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,716 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $24,328,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,205,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 214,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 432,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 1.21. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

