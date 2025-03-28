So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
So-Young International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.91. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
So-Young International Company Profile
