So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.91. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

