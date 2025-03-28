Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Up 140.6% in March

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the February 28th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMHF opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. Greentown Management has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$0.76.

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

