SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2,707.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397,104 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $127,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

