1,332 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.74.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total value of $514,686.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,644.60. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.49 and its 200 day moving average is $310.51.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.