Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – March 25th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that develop or capitalize on quantum computing technology, such as quantum hardware, software, or related services. They offer investors exposure to a nascent field with the potential for significant future growth, although investing in these stocks often comes with elevated risks due to the still-evolving technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 62,177,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,184,574. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,494,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,322,449. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 29,148,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,963,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.36. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

