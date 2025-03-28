THOR Industries (THO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for THOR Industries (NYSE: THO):

3/20/2025 – THOR Industries had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

3/7/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

2/27/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $80.77 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

