THOR Industries (THO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for THOR Industries (NYSE: THO):

  • 3/20/2025 – THOR Industries had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/19/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/19/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.
  • 3/7/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/6/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/3/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.
  • 2/27/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/19/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 2/10/2025 – THOR Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2025 – THOR Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/2/2025 – THOR Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $80.77 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

