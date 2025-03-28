Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Declines By 43.4%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 715,900 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 64.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

