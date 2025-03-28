Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $652,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,442 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,591 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $72,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $66.72 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

