Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Down 97.1% in March

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

BLDEW stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

