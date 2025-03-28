Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 14,477 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $32,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,834,000 after purchasing an additional 482,035 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,734,000 after buying an additional 348,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $263.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.12 and a 200-day moving average of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

