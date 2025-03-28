Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

CMG opened at $50.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

