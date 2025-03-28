Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Astrana Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,748,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $58,995,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $48,413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

ASTH stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

