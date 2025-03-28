Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires Shares of 37,791 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in KB Home by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $956,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

