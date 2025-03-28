The Merchants Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

MRCH opened at GBX 530.42 ($6.87) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 537.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 555.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £788.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95. The Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 519.62 ($6.73) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.83).

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

