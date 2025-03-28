The Merchants Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Stock Performance
MRCH opened at GBX 530.42 ($6.87) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 537.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 555.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £788.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95. The Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 519.62 ($6.73) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.83).
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.