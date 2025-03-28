Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ NERD opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $23.51.
About Roundhill Video Games ETF
