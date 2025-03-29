Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($2.09), Zacks reports.

Quantum Biopharma Trading Up 2.1 %

QNTM stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37. Quantum Biopharma has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $18.00.

Quantum Biopharma Company Profile

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

