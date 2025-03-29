Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($2.09), Zacks reports.
Quantum Biopharma Trading Up 2.1 %
QNTM stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37. Quantum Biopharma has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $18.00.
Quantum Biopharma Company Profile
