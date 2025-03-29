Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

