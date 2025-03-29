Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. Gevo has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $271.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

