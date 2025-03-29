Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 104.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 108,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

