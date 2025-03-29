Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on April 10th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

