Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on April 10th

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Dividend History for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.