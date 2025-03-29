Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.92. 11,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.44.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.